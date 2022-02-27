Ask Amy: Inherited land seems like unfinished business

I know it sounds like I see this land as a memorial to my ancestors, but how do I sell it when I feel such a strong pull to it?

— Conflicted

Dear Conflicted: If as a group you and your siblings end up jointly owning this land, you’ll have to arrive at a solution regarding what to do with it.

You need to think carefully about the future of this land, and research options. Your son seems to be indicating that he doesn’t have an interest in inheriting the land, and so if you held on to it and the next generation ended up selling it, would that serve your purpose?

You and your siblings might research ways to place the land in a trust. My family donated some of our dairy farm’s pastureland to our local land trust, and now people walk on trails through the area where Holstein cattle once grazed. It’s a very good feeling.

Purchasing a few acres for yourself and perhaps selling the rest to the farmer who currently works it might also be a solution for all of you.