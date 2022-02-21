Ask Amy: Jilted guy seeks definition of 'love'

My advice is for you to put your head down, get your work done, and — when you’re emotionally ready — use the lessons learned here to move on with a wiser, hearty and healthy vengeance.

Dear Amy: Over the last two years, my mother-in-law has made it a habit of coming over every weekend and staying a night or two.

Originally, my husband and I were fine with this, as she was newly widowed and with the pandemic, we didn’t want her isolated at home.

She was also helpful with our son.

During this period, we also took her along with us on two vacations.

However, two years later, we’d like a little more space.

How do we break the weekly sleepovers and expectation to vacation with us without hurting her feelings?

— Extended Stay

Dear Extended: The way to discuss this with your mother-in-law is calmly, respectfully, and with the expectation that her feelings might be hurt, but that you’ll help her to handle it. You and your husband should work this out in advance (rehearsing would help) and speak to her as a team.