Ask Amy: Listener wonders why others never stop talking

Well, needless to say, we were not getting a divorce, and I have no idea where she got this idea, but it explains why my kids were hysterical any time my husband and I had a disagreement during their childhoods.

We assumed it was because most of their friends had divorced parents, but now we know differently.

I’m angry that she caused my kids such pain and anxiety. I know she wasn’t doing it maliciously, but rather sticking her nose into someone else’s business. And it wasn’t even accurate.

Do I bring this up to her or continue to keep her at a distance (as I have since I found this all out)?

— Angry Mama

Dear Angry: You should bring this up. However, when you do you should determine to be calm and respectful, in order to be fully present when you hear her explanation.

Your sister-in-law’s choice all those years ago was at the very least a tremendous lapse of judgment. It is hard to imagine the thinking involved in her playing the divorce card to your children, without your express permission, and without evidence or provocation.