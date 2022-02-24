Ask Amy: Longtime partners have a war of wills

Researching your question, I could find no provisions for a long-term domestic partner after death — without a will specifically designating it. (You are obviously already aware of this.)

Rules for inheritance vary, state by state, but if someone dies intestate — for a partner to inherit, marriage seems to be a necessity.

Set up a meeting, and if your partner won’t attend, go on your own. The adviser might suggest that you each hold life insurance policies designating the partner as the beneficiary. The same would go for any retirement accounts. Your adviser should also pass along their recommendations regarding how you as an individual can best protect and provide for your future if your partner dies before you without a will. You should also carefully review your joint tenancy agreement.

It seems logical (to me) that your partner’s share in his family’s business should be handled separately, in whatever way he decides.

If he won’t attend this meeting with you, bring home all of the information you’ve gathered and ask him to review it with you.