Ask Amy: Loving sister caught in addiction cycle

She agrees with me — and then she goes right back to tolerating his behavior.

I think I’m her only friend.

Am I enabling HER? What can I do the next time this happens?

— Frustrated Sister

Dear Frustrated: Your sister is a vital component to her husband’s addiction. If she had really absorbed the lessons provided by her Al-anon program, she would only put a blanket over her husband when he passed out on the floor.

By cleaning him up when he falls, she is protecting him from the actual consequences of his addiction. By bringing alcohol home, she is contributing to his addiction.

If she wanted her life to be different, she would commit to her “friends and family” program, even if her husband didn’t commit to his sobriety.

Yes, by providing housing for her, you are to some extent also enabling her to stay in her addiction cycle.

You could also “put a blanket” over your sister by welcoming her into your house when she needs it, but not offer advice or counsel of any kind.