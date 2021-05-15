Ask Amy: 'Lunch Ladies' serve extra portions of kindness

She has only been caught once and her name was published in the newspaper, so everyone was aware of this. At that time, she said she forgot to pay for the items she was charged with stealing.

She has done this for 50 years. I think it actually hurts her to have to pay for things.

I would like to confront her with this because it has affected our relationship.

I know she loves me, but I can’t return the feelings because of her dishonesty.

She has to feel my coldness at times.

Should I confront her by saying I feel she has a problem, and it has affected our relationship?

- Caring Cousin

Dear Cousin: If you are absolutely certain that your cousin is a habitual thief, you should speak with her about it, certainly if you witness this behavior.