Ask Amy: Mom wonders about 'deadnaming' trans child

Your oldest has transitioned from the male gender assigned at birth toward a non-binary gender identification. Part of that transition has been to choose a new name.

Transgender or non-binary people often refer to the name given to them at birth as their “dead name,” and while a mom who chose that name at birth might choose to think of it as a “birth name,” the practice of “deadnaming” (using this previous name) — either intentionally or unintentionally — is considered disrespectful.

You should talk to your oldest and ask how they would like you to handle this. What is easier for you (and others in your circle) might not be easiest, preferred, or respectful for them.

I understand your reasoning that this transition is your oldest child’s “story to tell,” and not yours — but that might also be an avoidance reaction, because you just don’t feel like explaining this somewhat complex situation to people you fear might not understand this process — or accept your child.

You might say, “My oldest is undergoing a gender transition and has changed their name. So from now on, we all use this name. They’re doing really well, and thank you for asking!”

You should check GLAAD.org, for helpful guidelines on how to be a supportive ally.