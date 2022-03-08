Ask Amy: Mom wonders if boyfriend is too curious

Dear Amy: Should I have to tell my boyfriend every single place I go during the day? He'll get home and ask me how my day was and what I did during the day.

Sometimes I just want to go get out of the house. I'm a mother of two young boys.

My oldest is in school and I'm at home with my youngest.

I get the whole "respect" thing. I'm very respectful to my boyfriend. I love him very much.

I can see that if I was going to places that were inappropriate, this could get me into trouble with him, but I'm not. Sometimes I'll just take my youngest to the Goodwill, or up the street to visit my parents' house.

My boyfriend tells me he feels that I lie to him because I don't tell him these things that my youngest and I do while he's at work.

I trust him, even though I just got out of an abusive relationship with a narcissist a year ago.

The guy I'm dating now was the one who brought it to light that I was in an abusive relationship.

I still have a lot of things I need to work out within myself, but I just don't want anyone else to try to control me.