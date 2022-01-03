Ask Amy: New wife struggles with husband's past

Your husband is not sexually vulgar with you because he is sober. He does not objectify you the way he objectified random women on Instagram because he knows you. He loves you. He is happy, you’re the mother of the children he loves, and he is no longer that lonely dude drunk-scrolling into the void.

You could work through this with a counselor but know this: While it is important for you to pay attention to your own instincts, your insecurity and jealousy could actually poison what sounds like a good thing.

You should communicate your wants, needs and desires (vulgar or otherwise) to him, and he should be transparent and patient with you.

Trust is a choice. It’s one you really should make.

Dear Amy: I’m a fan. I’m responding to “Faithful Reader,” who objects to using “they” as a singular pronoun.

News flash for them and other readers: “They” has always been a singular pronoun. People use it all the time. They now only object to the intentional use of it, because they don’t like having their views of gender or language challenged.

— Upset