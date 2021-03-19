Ask Amy: Nightmare bosses bust through boundaries

— Home Alone

Dear Alone: I could imagine a circumstance in which this might possibly be a fairly benign situation (very large house, very small workforce), but not in the context of “regional group meetings” with a larger professional services firm.

I shared your letter with John Challenger, CEO of Challenger, Gray and Christmas, a human resources consulting firm, whose reaction was unequivocal: “This might have been thought appropriate in another era, but it is not appropriate now. The boundaries are not right.”

The tougher call is how you should react to this. He and I agree that you should approach the person who organized this junket and say: “I’m so excited about coming to work here. I know I can make great contributions to the team, but I would prefer for an out-of-town event at night to have my own hotel room. Is this possible?”

Challenger adds, “There is some risk to this that things might not work out at this company, but if this is so embedded in their culture, you might not want to work there anyway.”

(December 2011)