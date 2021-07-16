Ask Amy: No vaccination card? No problem!

But I didn’t want to cause a family rift, and I also didn’t have any idea of who such a thing might be reported to. I don’t think they broke any actual laws — perhaps just ethical and moral obligations to society.

However, I now feel like a coward. I have also lost a great deal of respect for them. While the moment for taking action on them has passed, should I do something now?

Dear Liberal: Airlines are not requiring travelers to produce vaccination cards, so your sister-in-law’s James Bond-like derring-do in planning to use a copy machine (wow!) was both dumb and unnecessary.

Your brother and his wife already contracted the virus, and for them (and many others), the illness that accompanied the virus was mild, like other flus they might have had. Lucky them! (Unless they have been tested for the COVID antibody, however, it is possible that they did actually have another illness.)

The issue with this particular virus is how it attacks different people differently, and that is why asymptomatic carriers have presented a risk to others, and why vaccination has been so necessary — and successful.