Ask Amy: Offering hope regarding the endless pandemic

You can also examine your internet usage to see what is helping and what might be harming your mental health.

Also, pick up a book. There are many different ways to experience the richness of being in the world. Reading a good novel is one of them.

Dear Amy: My late husband was a very admired Boy Scout leader. He was given many handmade gifts from his Scouts over the years.

He has been gone now for over two years and I am trying my best to go through his (many) things and decide what to keep and what to donate.

My adult children do not want these particular mementos made by others, and I’m not sure what to do with them.

Is it rude to offer them back to the person that made the gift?

— Worried Widow

Dear Worried: Not only is it not rude, but I think it is extremely generous and thoughtful to offer these handmade things back to the original creator.

These are artifacts from another era, and if you are able to return these treasures to the people who made them, they can then make their own decisions about what to do with them.