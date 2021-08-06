Ask Amy: Older sister may be overly 'sistering'

Dear Amy: I have been trying to figure out how to deal with family members that decide to cut off all communication with me without explanation.

One episode happened with my niece, who is in her 30s.

The last thing I said to her was, "Would you like to come over to visit?"

Her response was, "Why do people keep trying to make me do things that I don't want to do?" And that was the last time she talked to me.

She blocked me from her social media and hasn't responded to any text messages or phone calls.

It has been almost three years.

Just a few months ago my youngest sister out of nowhere cut me off from her social media.

I asked her why and she said, "I don't want to share my life with you right now."

I asked what I did or said and she said, "I'm asking for some space."

It has been almost four months since that happened.

I've asked my other sister and our mother what I did, and they've responded that they don't know.