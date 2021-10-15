Ask Amy: Online match wants to show up at the office

I did not give my husband that letter.

In order to obtain the remainder of my inheritance, I had to sign a legal document agreeing not to sue her, the estate, or the law firm overseeing the process.

I am fully aware that my sister-in-law must be in great pain to lash out in this way.

I have great sympathy for her. I am sorry for her pain and her inability to overcome it.

However, I will not interact with her in any way going forward and will not be traveling to her funeral in the future, for my own well-being.

Is there anything here I am not considering fully?

— Grieving

Dear Grieving: Unless there are additional legal issues to consider regarding your brother’s estate, I’d say that you’re good.

Given that your brother has died, and his widow is raging and toxic, there is no need for you to have any further contact with her. Do not respond to her letters.

You don’t mention whether they had any children, but if so, you should attempt to keep in touch with them.