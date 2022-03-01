Ask Amy: Online relationship might be 'romance scam'

Dear Amy: I met a young woman online about eight months ago and have messaged her regularly. We also have video calls because she lives in the Philippines.

Long story short — she has a lot of issues with employment due to COVID-19, she has no family, her area was devastated by a typhoon, she has few friends, and she has health issues.

She received a job offer in Canada, and the company was going to pay for her airfare and put her up in company housing. She was supposed to start next month.

I helped her to buy clothing and prepare for the move, but now she has been diagnosed with medical problems and has to take a six-month treatment regimen for uterine cysts.

I have helped her through many financial issues.

I feel more of a father figure than a boyfriend and just feel a lot of pain for her. I am wondering how long I should help her financially.

Should I cut the cord and tell her I cannot do this anymore?

Although I could afford to help her, it is financially and emotionally draining.

To top it off I am 69 years old and she is 26.