Ask Amy: Overwhelmed mom wants to pack it in

My husband and I were both offended.

Lately, I feel even more aware that SAHM moms are looked down upon (even though I thought the pandemic changed that perception).

I feel exhausted, hurt, and resentful. I feel like quitting.

I feel like packing up and leaving. And I’ve never admitted that to anyone.

— Stuck SAHM

Dear Stuck: You have admitted your darkest impulse.

And, with that, I want to welcome you into the fold.

Every full-time parent (especially those with multiple young children) will reach moments where they want to pack it in.

Stay-at-home moms feel judged. Single moms feel judged. And every mom working outside the home also feels judged.

And who is doing the judging? Other women are.

(I could be wrong, but I’m not aware of men doing this to one another.)

Your own self-criticism takes up where your perception of what others are thinking leaves off.