Ask Amy: Pandemic experience calls for resilience

But its impact has lasted.

It showed signs of different writing styles and voices, so I’m pretty sure more than one person contributed to it.

My husband’s mother has since died. He and his sisters speak on the phone a few times a year and communicate on social media, but we haven’t visited.

Suddenly, after six years of silence, the sisters-in-law have started sending me birthday cards and messages as if nothing happened. They say they want to get together.

I’m fine not having a relationship with them. That includes not expecting an apology. I am also not apologizing for all the perceived wrongs I was accused of so many years ago.

Is the letter something to be swept under the rug and forgotten? Am I being unreasonable?

Since my husband doesn’t really care one way or the other, am I OK to maintain my silence and distance?

Or should I forgive and forget?

— Still in a Quandary

Dear Quandary: These in-laws have opened a door, and I suggest that you walk through it.