Ask Amy: Pandemic shuts down long-distance love

We all carry our wounds in different ways. Time, and positive experiences will help you to heal from this.

You should strive to be brave enough to have these experiences.

I hope you won’t let this loss change what is best and brightest about you.

Dear Amy: I have a 23-year-old son who lives in my home, and he won’t leave.

My two girls are out on their own (one of which is his twin).

I really love him, but it’s time for him to get out!

I don’t cook for him or anything; he takes care of himself.

He works and can afford to leave, and I just want to be alone in my own home.

How do I get him to move out?

— Tired

Dear Tired: You don’t “get” your son to move out.

You “tell” him it’s time for him to move out, and you calmly give him a deadline — perhaps January 1.

Tell him that if he needs help finding a place, he can ask his sisters — or you — for advice, but otherwise, you’re confident that he can manage it.