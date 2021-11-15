Ask Amy: Pandemic stress is a risk to health

Life is full of risks. Some of these risks (driving a car, for instance) also involve risks to others. But you drive a car because you understand that the rewards of driving are far greater than the risks.

Staying trapped by your fears is not good for you. The stress of living in this heightened and frightened state is definitely not good for your health.

Dear Readers: I recently ran a letter from “Got to Go in L.A.,” asking what I believe is a good question regarding toilet etiquette in public non-gender specific bathrooms.

Got to Go’s question is: After you have used a public toilet, should you leave the seat up — or down?

I promised to conduct an informal poll and to tally the results.

Unfortunately, I didn’t really think this through.

I’ve received several hundred responses — some containing lengthy narratives — which means that I have spent much of the last week reading about toilets.

My favorite response is below, because it comes from someone with a wealth of knowledge, who I assume has seen way too much, toilet-wise.