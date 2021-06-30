Ask Amy: Parental termination is legal end to mothering

Dear Amy: I am currently in the process of voluntarily terminating the parental rights to my child. It’s not that I’m an inadequate mother or hate the child.

I remarried when my son was 5 years old, and my husband obtained a job out of state. The child did not want to move, so I allowed him to live full time with my ex.

For the last five years (he is 10 now), he has voiced his dislike of me and my husband, and says he does not want to see me at all (and it’s not just because of my husband).

He always acted out at home and at school, refused to eat, would break things in our home, and refused to do schoolwork.

Since living full time with my ex, his behavior has improved, he is gaining weight, and is doing great in school.

Because I moved so far away and was unable to exercise my parenting time (due to my own medical reasons), my ex’s lawyer claimed abandonment.

Knowing the child would be happier with his father, I have agreed to terminating my rights.

I’m OK with this decision and have accepted it.

The problem I’m having now, is how to continue on with my life.