Ask Amy: Parents ponder grandmothers' babysitting

Dear Amy: My husband and I have two boys under the age of 2.

We operate a successful business from home, so we only need child care for an occasional break or date night.

We sometimes use a sitter, but our preference is to ask one of the grandparents to watch the children.

My (working) mom is always eager to watch the kids.

My (retired) MIL rarely asks to take them and when she does, often cancels at the last minute.

Because of this, we tend to ask my mother to watch the kids more often.

My MIL has let us know how much this upsets her. She’s now using social media to “track” when the boys are with my mother.

She will show up at our home enraged that we did not ask her to be with the children.

She found out we used our sitter to go to dinner this past weekend and told us how awful we are for not asking her.

Amy, she had broken her hand and foot in a fall the week before; we thought we were doing her a favor by letting her heal and rest!