Ask Amy: Personal Facebook share leads to questions

Dear Amy: I have been divorced from my ex-husband for 22 years.

Is there a standard as to how I should pay my respects to my ex’s relatives when one of them dies?

While I was married, I was very close to all of my former husband’s relatives.

As many of them are entering into their later years, I’m wondering if it is appropriate to attend their viewing and funeral services?

It would be easy to say that I’m there for my adult children, given that these people would be their aunts, uncles, and cousins, but I don’t want to put them in a weird situation.

— Paying my Respects

Dear Paying: There is no one answer to this question.

You were close to these family members while you were married to your ex-husband, but it sounds as if you haven’t necessarily stayed close to them during the 22-year period you’ve been divorced.