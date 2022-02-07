Ask Amy: Picture of woman appeared on husband's phone

Dear Amy: Recently my husband and I were vacationing. While enjoying the view of the water, I asked to borrow his phone since mine was back in the hotel room.

I took a photo and was texting it to the kids when another photo popped up of a woman in a bathrobe with tousled hair.

This is the same woman he had an affair with 30 years ago.

He swears he has had nothing to do with her and that she just sent that photo out of the blue.

Please. Clearly, he never broke it off with her if she still had his number and was texting him.

He has said that she is still just a work associate, but that is just hurtful and deceitful, too.

He says he loves me and that I am his life. But now, I can’t believe a word he says.

He has always traveled a lot and is always on his phone.

I feel like I am seeing him accurately for the first time in our 37-year marriage.

I know he has made other questionable comments to friends regarding women. I’m now wondering if he may have a sex addiction.