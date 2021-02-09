Ask Amy: Polyamory creates an extra family challenge

Dear Amy: My son and his wife have been married for almost 10 years.

Recently, his wife explained to me that they are polyamorous.

I did not really know what this was. She explained it and said that she wants to be honest with everyone.

I was in total shock.

After they left, I thought about what she’d told me.

I love them both. I want them to be happy. They were married in her church, and I do not understand this.

I want to be a part of their lives, but I do not know that I can cope with them bringing other intimate partners to our family gatherings, which is one of the things she says she would like to do.

I don’t know anyone who has experienced this. How can I keep my relationship with my son? My daughter-in-law wants open and honest acceptance.

She says they have the right to live their lives the way they want to. But do I have any rights to what I am feeling about all of this?

I am in shock and trying to process this.

Your advice?

— Confused Mom