Ask Amy: Pride flag creates confusion for parents

Dear Amy: My stepdaughter is 21. She came out as gay about a year ago.

We have been very supportive of her. We are very fond of her girlfriend.

For Christmas, the two of them bought my wife and me a pride flag to display on our front porch.

I have to be honest that while supportive I do not have any desire to fly the pride flag on my house.

My stepdaughter and her girlfriend do not live with us, and I don’t think they even have a flag at their own home.

Is there anything I can say or do to not sound like a terrible person that I don’t want to fly this flag at my home?

My wife may also feel offended if I say something against this.

I’m really struggling with this.

— Ally

Dear Ally: This presents an opportunity for you and your wife to learn the intent and symbolism behind this gift.