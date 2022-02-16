Ask Amy: Reader wonders about the limits of sympathy

Then he called the NEXT DAY, asking if we could talk again.

I politely explained that this isn’t personal, but I have a very busy life with an aged mom and family nearby (as well as a stressful job), and that I just didn’t have a lot of time for long chats.

He has called/texted me a dozen times since then, but I have not answered.

I don’t know how else to tell him that I don’t want to be in touch.

I don’t spend this much time on the phone with people I NEED to be more in touch with.

What should I do? I don’t want to be hurtful, but this is over the top.

— Over It

Dear Over It: You’ve already explained to your friend that you don’t have the time or inclination to have frequent extended conversations with him.

Your behavior now is consistent with your candid statement.