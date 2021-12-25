Ask Amy: Readers offer their own advice

I felt the advice for them to get couples counseling was especially wise; perhaps the wife will realize through counseling that she deserves better than the self-absorbed, materialistic jerk who sees her as a commodity whose only value can be measured in dollar and cents, rather than as a human being who raised his children and kept the household running while he pursued his career.

He may also be rudely awakened to learn that in most divorce settlements, her contribution would entitle her to half of all the marital assets.

— RoseBette

Dear RoseBette: I received a high volume of responses to this letter from a man who seemed to gauge his wife’s worth only on the lost income she had surrendered in choosing to raise their children and run the household.

This father seemed to feel trapped, because they’d had a child right out of college, followed by another. This seems to have derailed his vision of what his life would be like with two high-earning spouses.

I could imagine feeling that way, but the burden of adulthood is to accept and maximize what is, not mourn what might have been — and punish your partner.