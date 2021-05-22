Ask Amy: Readers say: 'I'm not your 'Sweetie!''

Dear Readers: Recently, I ran a question from an older gentleman signing his letter, “Indeed, not Your Sweetie.” He and his friends wanted to register their disgust at being called “Sweetie,” “Honey,” and the like by service workers and health-care professionals.

I’ve received a huge response to this question (especially from health-care workers) — many taking issue with my choice to call this “patronizing,” instead of how they see it — as degrading and outright offensive.

As I plow through the hundreds of responses, I decided to devote a column to some of them.

Dear Amy: I’m a nurse. I appreciated hearing from someone on “the other side of the bedrail” regarding being addressed as “Sweetie.”

Health-care workers have a duty to address all patients with respect, and while “Honey,” “Sweetie,” and “Dear” are an easy default for an older person, these words are demeaning and unprofessional.

I agree that their use needs to be nipped in the bud, if not by the patient, then a family member or friend.

Sitting beside my groggy, post-colonoscopy husband, his recovery nurse tried to rouse him with, “C’mon, sweetie, wake up!”