Ask Amy: Reconnected romance demands disconnection

In early March 2020, I suggested we meet for breakfast in my town (about 18 miles from her). She responded with “Well, we are babying our car, so....”

She not only refused to reciprocate the driving duties, but she mimicked what I had said to her the previous month! I was stunned and highly offended. We have had no contact since then.

Sadly, I can’t get past this incident. We have friends in the same circle, and I dread the day she asks me to pick her up to attend a mutual social engagement, which is something I will no longer do.

What do I say if she suggests breakfast (near her, of course) or asks for a ride to our friend’s house?

— Appalled

Dear Appalled: Given the tension between you two — and the fact that you old friends have not had any contact throughout the entire pandemic period — it seems unlikely that “Stacy” will call upon you to provide transportation. If she does contact you, you could bring up the somewhat mocking response that has bothered you so much.

One advantage of having a friendship on (or over) the line is that you can express yourself, respectfully, without fear that you will damage the relationship further.