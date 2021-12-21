Ask Amy: Refusing the list is refusing a gift

I found out soon afterwards that my partner again went behind my back — and made lists for me and our child (after they again asked him).

I am at a loss. I feel a lack of trust and disrespect toward me trying to instill certain values in my children.

I am very upset and do not know how to handle this.

Please share your opinion.

— Against Gift Lists

Dear Against: What you don’t seem to understand is that many people simply don’t know where to start.

So, by refusing to provide any guidance at all, you are making this whole process harder for these family members.

A lot of people really do want to give gifts that children will genuinely enjoy. But is your child into LEGOS or graphic novels? Do they love the science center or want to learn the violin?

Do they have a special wish or a collection the in-laws could add to?

This seems to have become a control thing for you, even though your goal seems to be the opposite.