Ask Amy: Roommate feels litter-boxed in

I’m desperately hoping I don’t smell like the litter box now.

How do I get past my issues with my old roommate and address the pungent lifestyle of my current ones? How do I delicately tell the people I live with that they literally stink? Please help!

— Stinky Situation

Dear Stinky: A litter box should be cleaned and scooped out every day. It takes literally moments to do this and it’s better for the cat, and the people who live with the cat. A dirty litter box can cause serious health problems for a cat and is a big stressor for both cats and people.

Yes, you should address this issue: “Carly, could you please clean your cat’s litter box? The smell is really intense.” You should assume a neutral attitude and keep your request brief and specific.

No, you don’t want to be screamed at, but you’ll have to be brave, calm, and assertive.

You could also ask your current roommates to have a “house meeting” in order to try to establish some basic guidelines. They’ve already marked you as tidier and more hygienic than they are, and they might anticipate some of your concerns and dismiss them — but you might also make some headway.