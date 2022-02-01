Ask Amy: Secrets could divide sisters during stressful time

She is my only immediate family. I don’t keep secrets from her.

What should I do?

— Concerned Sister

Dear Sister: The kind of support you are offering can be extremely positive for a young family in need, unless it enmeshes all of you in a complex family situation that none of you are prepared to handle.

You can be a hero to this young family, but not if you keep their secrets or shield them from navigating the relational consequences of their choices.

Your niece “Wendy” has firmly inserted you into her domestic drama. I infer that she is living with her parents, and until she lives independently, her folks should be included in her bigger life choices.

As it is, you have a near-stranger moving into your home. No doubt, Wendy and their baby will also be spending a lot of time there. This will involve you intimately.