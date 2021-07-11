Ask Amy: Sister struggles supporting selfish sibling

They are parents to our 2-year-old grandson.

They can be between two and four hours late — it seems they just pop over when they feel like it.

We usually set a time for what they have said works best for them!

This past Father’s Day, everyone came over at 1 p.m.

I did all of the cooking (as usual), and they showed up at 5 p.m.!

Our other four married children are also parents. Due to the lateness, the rest of the family is not getting to spend any time with this one grandchild/cousin because they are ready to go home by the time the latecomers arrive.

This has become a big issue.

We have stopped waiting for them to eat and decline their offers to bring a dish or dessert because it’s not here when we need it!

As a parent I’m torn. I’m not comfortable saying anything to my son or DIL, and I don’t think my other kids want to, either.

Do you have any suggestions on what we can do to try to get them to see that this is rude and inconsiderate?

— Upset Mother