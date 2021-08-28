Ask Amy: 'Something borrowed' makes someone blue

His parents and grandparents are loud, obnoxious, rude, and use racial slurs, especially when drinking.

I don’t think I could stand being at a wedding reception with them there.

Is it OK if I tell the couple I will attend their ceremony, but not the reception?

I am worried that my sister and my parents will get upset with me for snubbing the reception, but my peace of mind is more important to me than my sister’s desires.

I want as little contact as possible with them. If they try to pressure me to attend, should I be honest and tell the couple the true reason why?

— Worried

Dear Worried: It is not rude to go to a wedding ceremony but skip the reception, but you should notify the marrying couple beforehand so they can rearrange their seating. However, because you are a sibling of the bride, your absence would definitely be noticed, and an explanation would be expected.