Ask Amy: Stepparent should nudge, not kick, to the curb

Do I just sit and simmer? My husband and I have talked it over so many times, and I feel it’s my husband’s place to make it happen.

Your advice?

— Stepped On

Dear Stepped On: You want your stepson to “just grow up,” but it sounds as if he is growing up. His path has been crooked, but if he is working hard at a full-time job, then I predict that his bouncing back and forth will gradually slow down until he feels secure enough (financially and otherwise) to land in his own home.

His girlfriend (or another partner) will likely influence him to put down firmer roots away from his bedrooms in his parents’ houses, but I think you should be patient for now.

My (perhaps counterintuitive) sense is that young men tend to start their adulthoods a little later than young women, especially if they have options.

You might help to inspire some new behavior by saying, “You really do need to call before you show up. It throws me off when you turn up and I’m not expecting you.”

Prompting him to call is reminding him that he doesn’t live with you, and so his presence in the home should be more at your discretion than his. It’s a small step toward liberation.