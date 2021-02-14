Ask Amy: sudden death brings on sudden grief

Dear Amy: I believe my husband is having an affair. I know this from watching his behaviors. His phone is constantly going off, day and night. He stands with his back against the wall to check his phone so I can’t see it when he gets home. He is constantly clearing his history. He is very protective about his phone and gets very defensive when I try to talk to him about it.

He is also narcissistic and very into porn. He has always been dishonest.

When we were engaged, I caught him sexting with his ex-wife, who was one of my closest friends. His mother even warned me about how dishonest he is.

He refuses to work on our relationship and is very emotionally abusive and immature.

I have prayed, gone to church, and done everything I can to support him and help him, but ultimately it’s his choice to continue with these behaviors. He acts like he doesn’t care. He doesn’t change. He won’t go to counseling to get help.

I feel taken for granted and used. He only wants me as a home base and wants to continue communicating with lots of women on the side.

I believe he has fallen out of love with me. The spark in his eyes is gone and he won’t communicate.