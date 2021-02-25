Ask Amy: Surgeon's risky behavior must be addressed

Dear Amy: I’m in my 60s and undergoing cancer treatment, therefore immunocompromised.

At both of my appointments with my surgeon, she has worn a loose fitting, thin, cloth mask. She has to get very close to me, face to face, to examine me. This has made me extremely uncomfortable, and frankly angry. She has unnecessarily caused me additional stress during the most stressful period of my life. I didn’t say anything to her either time, because it felt too awkward.

In about a month she will have my life in her hands, and I don’t want her having any potential negative feelings toward me when I go under the knife.

I’ve written an anonymous letter about this, which I haven’t sent. I want to report her primarily so she will use adequate PPE, but I don’t want repercussions. How should I handle this?

— Cautious in Colorado

Dear Cautious: Your question reveals that the trust you should have may be missing with this surgeon.

I shared your question with a friend who is a cancer surgeon with 30 years of experience at a major cancer center.

He and I share concern about you, and his response follows: