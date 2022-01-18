Ask Amy: Teen struggles with besting her 'bestie'

And yes, it can definitely be lonely at the top, but frankly, if you learn and accept this at age 14, you’ll be a winner in that regard, as well.

Dear Amy: I’m conflicted. I am a single mom and relationship-wise have had very bad luck.

I’ve finally found the man of my dreams. To top it off, he is also amazing with my son. Unfortunately, there is one big issue.

He is about to be offered a job in China (where he is originally from), and I wouldn’t be able to move overseas with him.

Before he met me, his plan was to accept this job once the position became available, but now he’s conflicted.

Should I break off our relationship until he makes that decision on his own?

I don’t want to feel like I’m keeping him from something he ultimately wanted, as he wasn’t happy in the States before meeting me.

— Conflicted over China

Dear Conflicted: I don’t think you proactively breaking off the relationship would be useful. In fact, it might seem like a manipulation, even though you don’t mean it that way.