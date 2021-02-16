Ask Amy: Vaccination questions raise privacy concerns

It turned into a disaster, ending in his attacking me, causing serious injuries.

Management moved him immediately into the assisted-living section, where no contact has been allowed during the pandemic.

Now my brother needs more help, so he has been moved out of assisted living and into a full-service nursing home. Well-meaning friends have been offering to drive me there, as restrictions have been relaxed where he is living.

I do not care to visit! I question that my brother would even know or remember me. If he did remember me, would he even want to see me?

How should I respond to these nice friends?

— Worried Sister

Dear Worried: Starting with the pandemic risk, traveling from one at-risk community to another, and then back again, could expose both communities to the virus.