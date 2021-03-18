Ask Amy: Virtual dating creates actual problems

At 54, I have dipped my toes into several online dating sites to try to find a match.

My issue is that I used to be quite obese, and since my wife’s death, I have shed 135 pounds and gotten my life back.

Most of the responses I have gotten are from ladies 10 years either way of my age and from ladies the size I used to be.

My profile is very specific about my eating and exercise habits. I always answer all responses, and I am always polite and try to let these women know that I am not interested in dating a large woman. I have lived that lifestyle and do not want to go back.

I get a lot of hateful and abusive responses!

I know that we should each look to the person inside, but if there is no initial attraction, there is no initial attraction. Is it kinder to leave the ladies wondering, or to let them know directly that I am definitely not interested?

— New to Dating

Dear New: For an expert’s opinion on this, I shared your letter with Bela Gandhi, a dating coach and founder of Smart Dating Academy in Chicago (smartdatingacademy .com).