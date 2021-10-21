Ask Amy: Where there is a will, there is no way

Dear Amy: I am going through my second divorce. My wife wants this — I don’t.

We have only been married for seven months and she has told me she loves me but is not “in love” with me. I don’t want to lose her and our three-year commitment to each other, but she will not talk to me (or a professional) about her issues.

What do you think I can do to save my marriage or possibly rebuild the love she once had for me? We have no biological kids together, but we have three teens in the house: her teenage daughter and my two sons. Her daughter is kind of a wild child and my boys are grounded.

She has been going into work early and coming home late. She told me her career is her priority and that our relationship would just “be there.”

She said she doesn’t want to come home, due to not feeling wanted, needed, or loved. She says she feels unappreciated.

I work from home, taking care of the kids, animals, shopping, appointments, my job, the yardwork, etc.

Can you help?

— S