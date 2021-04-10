Ask Amy: Wife wants husband to stop being a nosy parker

My son doesn’t clean the way he likes, so he uses that as an excuse to go into his room.

I’m concerned that when he’s retired and at home, he’s most likely going to be going through things he has no right to rifle through.

I know that if I confront him with this worry, he’ll get angry, as he always does.

Any suggestions?

— Pre-Retirement Jitters Wife

Dear Jitters: Evidently, there isn’t any way for you to advocate for your children’s very reasonable right to privacy without your husband becoming angry, so let him be angry.

I can’t think of any loving spouse who enjoys confronting their partner about a recurring and challenging issue, but if you are too afraid of your husband’s anger to address his entitled and disrespectful habit, then this is a real red flag regarding your relationship.

In fact, the person who rearranges a young woman’s room without asking and who goes through and gives away his stepson’s property sounds like a bully who believes he can make anything “his business,” and who rules the roost through intimidation.