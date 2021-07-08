Ask Amy: Wife's drunken 'truth bomb' leads to crisis

She also at times goes away to her friend’s house for weekends without me, due to my work schedule.

Ever since those words, now all I think is that she’s going to do something.

It feels like something sacred has been shattered.

I’ve been faking being OK around my wife since it happened. I’d like your advice on what to do next.

— R, in New Jersey

Dear R: My own instinct is that your wife doesn’t actually have hangover amnesia, but she is hiding her own truth behind drunken late-night truth bombs that she can then conveniently “forget” in the morning.

All of the hallmarks of a “midlife crisis” are evident here: The weight loss and fitness journey, comments about attention from other men, hints about her “work boyfriend,” and her choice to drink to excess with her friends.

(If she suddenly runs out and buys a Miata, you’ll know she is in deep.)

Unfortunately, flirtations and/or affairs often accompany this transitory period, and I hope you will fight hard to try to save your marriage, rather than what you’re currently doing, which is to fake it and hope to make it.