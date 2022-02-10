Ask Amy: Young couple struggles to share expenses

The real issue is that I am hurt that he’s not willing to be more generous, while I’ve always been happily generous.

I’m not sure how to confront this issue and don’t want my resentment to build up and get in the way of how much I love him.

— Financially Hurt Student

Dear Student: I would like to tell you that this is a simple matter of communication and negotiation, but generosity is a quality that is hard to quantify. Generosity is also not dependent on income. It is about being kind toward others.

You are generous toward your boyfriend, and he is not generous toward you.

His refusal to kick in $1 toward the cost of a consumable because it will reside in your refrigerator might be a very costly savings for him in the long run, because it could cost him the relationship.

Talking about finances is hard to do, but navigating through this will be an important task. Has he contributed funds toward some of your bigger expenses which he thought were loans, but you thought were gifts? Find out.