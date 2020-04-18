Around the nation

New Mexico
Historic Route 66 sign to go to visitor center
ALBUQUERQUE — The weathered old sign that once served as a beacon to travelers along a stretch of Route 66 just outside of New Mexico’s largest city has been taken down and will be preserved as part of an initiative to build a visitor center dedicated to the historic roadway, officials said Friday.
The Mountain Lodge Motel sign will remain in storage until the new venue is ready. Albuquerque city officials called it a piece of history, saying its preservation will help provide a greater understanding of Route 66 for future generations.
Albuquerque is home to the longest urban stretch of Route 66, which spanned more than 2,400 miles and ran through eight states.
Virginia
Detention center new virus hotspot
BON AIR — Coronavirus has erupted inside a juvenile detention center in Virginia with 25 kids testing positive, accounting for a quarter of all cases reported at youth facilities nationwide, officials said Friday.
Children’s rights advocates and health experts have warned state officials for weeks that it was just a matter of time before the virus took off inside juvenile facilities. They have called on Gov. Ralph Northam to start releasing as many children as safely possible from centers, including at the newly hit Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center outside Richmond.
Florida
Four dead in fiery head-on collision
BUNNELL — Four people died after their cars exploded in flames following a head-on collision in Florida on Friday night.
The four occupants in the two vehicles were pronounced dead at the scene on State Road 100 near Bunnell, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Authorities are investigating why one vehicle crossed the center line and struck the other head-on.
The fire was so intense that the Daytona Beach News-Journal reported that investigators had difficulty identifying the makes and models of the vehicles .
Wedding ring found 3 years later at eatery
FORT LAUDERDALE — Three years ago, a New York couple was enjoying a meal by the water at a South Florida restaurant when the man’s wedding ring slipped off his finger, through the wooden floorboards, apparently lost forever.
Recently, Coconuts restaurant manager Ryan Krivoy decided to replace the wooden patio deck since the Fort Lauderdale restaurant is only serving take-out during the coronavirus pandemic.
He found a gold coin, $100 bills, piles of mud and a silver wedding ring with the inscription, “Mike & Lisa 08-21-15.”
The restaurant’s marketing manager Sasha Formica posted a picture of the ring on Facebook. The post was shared about 5,000 times, making its way to Mike and Lisa. The happy wife called to claim the ring and even texted pictures of her and her husband eating there in 2017.
Wire reports
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!