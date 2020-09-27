Battle impatience and wait on the Lord

We usually are constantly on the move. We want fast food, fast service, and fast resolutions to issues or problems.
When we do not get what we want, we may, and probably will, get impatient. As we impatiently struggle with our impatience, there is much we can learn by looking at a couple of Bible passages that encourage us with this.
Psalm 27:14 – “Wait on the Lord: be of good courage, and he shall strengthen thine heart: wait, I say, on the Lord.”
Psalm 46:10 – “Be still, and know that I am God: I will be exalted among the heathen, I will be exalted in the earth.”
Notice in Psalm 27:14 the psalmist does not tell us just once to wait on the Lord, but he says it twice — “Wait on the Lord… wait I say, on the Lord;” and Psalm 46:10 gives us a great admonition to, “Be still and know that” He is God.
These are simple, easy, and comforting truths. These are great verses to recite and claim for ourselves, yet the principles in them can sometimes be difficult to implement.
We may try to solve the problem on our own, we should not be passive, we should work on solutions, just not solutions that are apart from the Lord. But as we work toward a resolution, we also need to keep in mind to “be still” and “wait on the Lord” and “know that” He is God.
It takes patience, though, to wait on the Lord and as we do so, the Lord wants us to be encouraged and to trust that He knows what He is doing in the situation. Then as we grow in that trust, as we grow to encourage ourselves in Him, the Bible says, “he shall strengthen thine heart.”
He will give us the strength we need to have patience in waiting. He will give us the encouragement we need to stay patient. He will show us that He is God.
Then as we wait on Him with the practical knowledge that He is who He says He is, and because we have encouraged ourselves in Him, and because we have allowed ourselves to be strengthened by Him, we then can “be still.”
We can “be still” in the problem and trust Him with it.
Then as the answer comes, when the difficult situation gets resolved, when the need is met, we will know it is of Him, by Him, and through Him.
Those around us, those who have prayed with us, those who have seen us navigate this difficult path, will see how God helped us.
They will see how God encouraged us.
They will see how God answered our prayers and met our needs, and God will then “be exalted among the heathen.” God will get the glory.
As the scriptures say, “Wait on the Lord… wait I say, on the Lord… Be still and know that” He is God.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!