UA Community Classroom Program

The University of Arizona Community Classroom Program kicks off its second year next week. Courses explore everything from the ongoing gun debate in America to the cultural connection between food and language.

The courses run five to six weeks and fees vary. To register, visit communityclassroom.arizona.edu

• "Guns in America: Can We Have a Better Gun Debate?" with UA sociologist Jennifer Carlson, a leading expert on U.S. gun politics. 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays Sept. 10 through Oct. 15 at the Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway. Tuition: $160

• "The Craft of Editing in Professional Contexts," a professional development course taught by UA English lecturer Kevin Cassell who will emphasize the craft of editing as a means to make the written word more engaging and eloquent. 6-7:30 p.m. Mondays Sept. 16 through Oct. 14 on the UA Campus; $100.

• "Mexica Superheroes, Demons, and Idols," featuring Professor Luis Coronado Guel looking at the impact of Mexican wrestling in popular culture from film to comics to television. 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays Sept. 25 to Oct. 23 at the Loft; $135.

• "Language, Mind and Brain," a student-community course featuring UA laureate linguistics Professor Noam Chomsky, regarded as the founder of modern linguistics, who will give us a glimpse into his study of biolinguistics and how we use language as a lens into the human mind and brain. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays Oct. 17 through Dec. 10 on the UA Campus; $250.

• "Why Brexit?" with European politics expert Paulette Kurzer who will deep-dive into the post-war politics in Britain that led to the growth of the European Union and the eventual split. 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays Oct. 22 through Nov. 19 at Dunbar Pavilion, 325 W. Second St.; $135.