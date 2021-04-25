Carrying out the word of God on Earth

The words “Thy kingdom come, thy will be done on Earth as it is in heaven” mean exactly that: May the justice of God, the compassion of God, the servanthood of God, the radical equality of God, the creative restorative Spirit of God be active and transformative in the mess of this world right here, right now. And as I utter these words, I realize I do not utter them as a passive bystander praying that others will build the kingdom. I cannot whitewash away that I offer myself as a willing participant, an active agent.

When I ask myself, what did Jesus do, I answer, he fed the hungry, he healed the sick, he overturned the money tables of the greedy, he called out religious and secular authorities who wielded unjust powers for their own gain, security or pride without concern for those who suffered because of their actions or inaction. He called out the priest and the Levite who did not stop to help the man who was beaten and lying by the side of the road. Why had the two not reached out to help? Because it was inconvenient? Because the wounded man was a stranger, an alien? Because the fallen man was poor, dirty, smelly? Because he was unimportant? Did they wonder what their friends might later think? Did they walk by the man because of the cost in time and money to help him?