Carrying out the word of God on Earth

A homeless, unemployed man hears singing coming from a church prayer meeting:
“All for Jesus, all for Jesus, all my being’s ransomed powers, all my thoughts and all my doings, all my days, and all my hours.”
He says, “It seems to me there’s an awful lot of trouble in the world that somehow wouldn’t exist if all the people who sing such songs went and lived them out. It seems to me sometimes as if the people in the big churches had good clothes and nice houses to live in, and money to spend for luxuries, and could go away on summer vacations and all that, while the people outside the churches … die in tenements, and walk the streets for jobs, and never have a piano or a picture in the house, and grow up in misery” — from Charles Sheldon’s “In His Steps,” published in 1896.
The summer I turned 13, I discovered Sheldon’s book, and the pivotal question asked often by his characters: “What would Jesus do?” I embraced the question as a young teen, and it inhabits my adult mind now. The phrase became central to the faith practice of many Christians; and led to bracelets, shirts, and bumper stickers carrying the acronym WWJD?
Charles Sheldon’s theology was formed by his commitment to the Social Gospel as preached by a Baptist pastor, Walter Rauschenbusch, author of the books “Christianity and the Social Crisis” and “A Theology for the Social Gospel.” In the Christian church, the Social Gospel movement applies Christian ethics to issues of justice, poverty, inequality, racial tension, housing, environmental issues, public health, public education and war.
The words “Thy kingdom come, thy will be done on Earth as it is in heaven” mean exactly that: May the justice of God, the compassion of God, the servanthood of God, the radical equality of God, the creative restorative Spirit of God be active and transformative in the mess of this world right here, right now. And as I utter these words, I realize I do not utter them as a passive bystander praying that others will build the kingdom. I cannot whitewash away that I offer myself as a willing participant, an active agent.
When I ask myself, what did Jesus do, I answer, he fed the hungry, he healed the sick, he overturned the money tables of the greedy, he called out religious and secular authorities who wielded unjust powers for their own gain, security or pride without concern for those who suffered because of their actions or inaction. He called out the priest and the Levite who did not stop to help the man who was beaten and lying by the side of the road. Why had the two not reached out to help? Because it was inconvenient? Because the wounded man was a stranger, an alien? Because the fallen man was poor, dirty, smelly? Because he was unimportant? Did they wonder what their friends might later think? Did they walk by the man because of the cost in time and money to help him?
In all honesty, these burning questions I have to ask of myself. I live in a world of tremendous need. I am one person, only one. But still I pray those words: “Thy kingdom come, thy will be done, on Earth as it is in heaven.” What am I to do? At the tender age of 77, I find myself more physically limited than I used to be. But I can still write, make phone calls, listen to the news and read the daily paper to know who and what in our world is in need of prayer and assistance.
Several years back, after a church service I attended, I wondered out loud why we had not prayed for the victims of a mass shooting that had just occurred, or for wisdom for legislators and judges who would ponder that week’s issues of import, or for relief for a community that was suffering from a lack of clean drinking water. I was told those who write the prayers do not watch television news or read a newspaper because they do not want to be touched by the world.
I will never forget the Saturday evening after 9/11 (we were far from home with no way in sight to get home), going to a church desperate for a place to bring our deep sadness, to pray for those who were suffering and in pain; and not once did the priest refer to the event that had just changed us all.
I can seek spiritual communities that are plugged into kingdom-work. Right here in Tucson there are many organizations and churches that are active in “imitating Christ.” To mention only a few: Casa Alitas, Gospel Rescue Mission, Salvation Army, Interfaith Community Services, the Community Food Bank; and multiple churches who proclaim on their websites that they run food pantries and migrant services, offer sanctuary to those in need and are open and inclusive toward all believers. The Tucson Giving pages of the Arizona Daily Star keep us informed of other kingdom-building efforts happening locally.
In addition, I can research and pray over kingdom-on-Earth issues, political ones included. I can listen to multiple hearts (not only the hearts of those I regularly associate with or agree with). I can be open to God moving my interior stance, or calling me to new exterior actions at any moment. I can be unafraid to greet new people, walk into new circumstances, or take on new challenges. I can offer myself and my resources for the well-being of other persons who inhabit this world with me, and for the well-being of God’s creation, the Earth.
