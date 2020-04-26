Designing your own sustainable landscape

Question: We are thinking of redoing our yard this summer – where do we start?
Answer: Janet Waibel of Waibel and Associates Landscape Architecture starts the designing process with homeowners with this question: “How much time do you want to spend on yard maintenance when the project is done?” Now, that seems like a funny place to start but it actually makes a lot of sense. Start by looking forward. Once this yard is finished who is going to take care of it? Will it be you? How much time do you have to dedicate to weeding, pruning, watering or mowing? Maybe you intend to hire someone to care for it — have you researched the available landscape companies in your area? How much do they charge? The style of landscape and plants you choose, as well as how they are spaced, could have direct effects on how much maintenance is needed to achieve your desired look. These thoughtful questions give a homeowner a great place to “weed through” the dozens of plant choices ahead of them.
Q: How much should I plan to spend on redoing the landscape?
A: It is best to start with a budget. Waibel recommends setting a budget and then, come to terms with the fact that most homeowners spend 15% more than they had originally planned on. Waibel suggests that “a good practice is to build a buffer by lowering your budget number, leaving room for extra unpredictable expenses. The project may require more grading than was anticipated and will give you flexibility should you decide to upgrade a plant, change your mind about materials or add an extra patio in the hardscape.”
Q: There are so many options when it comes to landscaping. How do we narrow it down?
A: Consider how you would like to use the space. Are there children or seniors that require special consideration. Do you want a swimming pool? Is an outdoor kitchen something that would be enjoyed? Might you like a lawn? Will a small lawn do? Do you want a place to relax or visit in the shade? Are you interested in edible landscaping? Waibel also asks her clients if there are storage considerations or privacy issues that can be addressed with landscape choices.
Q: What is the best way to water our landscape?
A: There are several options when it comes to water. It may be that you will need to combine methods depending on what is available in your yard. For instance, areas of the landscape that you would like to set up to depend on rainwater will require drought-tolerant plants, while edible landscaping will require more predictable water.
- Rain harvesting: This is the practice of directing rain runoff to water your landscape. Before you design is the time to watch the property for water flow after a storm. While we can’t always depend on rain to be enough for our plants. There is something very responsible and satisfying about directing any runoff to provide moisture to our plants. Grading to redirect or collect water may be required.
- Irrigation systems: Most yards in Arizona rely on an irrigation system for the majority of their landscape. These systems have come a long way with programmable timers and app-based controls that can irrigate based on temperature, rainfall, and wind for maximum efficiency winter or summer.
Q: How do I choose the best plants that fit my plan?
A: Having all of the major decisions of maintenance, function, budget and watering behind you makes it easier to narrow plant choices. This is the fun part of the design. Before you get too far, check to see if there are HOA limitations. Waibel suggests looking in your neighborhood for what makes sense and has worked well in your area.
Q: Does it make sense to create my landscape in steps?
A: Absolutely! Landscaping can be a costly endeavor. Consider creating your whole yard design and accomplishing your goals in phases as time and budget allow. Waibel notes that many of her clients want lighting. Lighting can be expensive and may not make it into the first round of improvements. Putting wiring in the ground at the same time that you trench for new irrigation makes it easier to add the fixtures later without disrupting landscape areas.
• Resources: “Sustainable Landscape Management, A Guide to Care in the Desert Southwest.” Janet Waible’s book is full of best practices for sustainable landscaping. It is a great resource for landscape professionals and homeowners to learn the basics of choosing and caring for plants in your yard.
For more do-it-yourself tips, go to rosieonthehouse.com. Rosie Romero is the host of the Saturday morning “Rosie on the House” radio program, heard locally from 8-11 a.m. on KNST (790-AM) in Tucson.
