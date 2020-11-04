Earth-friendly gardening tips: How to be an environmentally-friendly gardener in Southern Arizona

Use compost or organic fertilizers such as chicken manure instead of artificial fertilizers. Artificial fertilizers are not as nutritious for your plants, and tend to damage the microbiome of the soil. They also require a lot of fossil fuel energy to produce. Your own compost is best (stay tuned for an article on how to compost in the desert) but you can also get it at Tank’s Green Stuff.

Reduce your nighttime outdoor lighting. It can affect both plants and animals. Effects range from changing plant fruiting and blooming times to adverse effects on bird migration, animals, and insect populations. If you’re concerned about safety, note that brighter or more plentiful lighting is not necessarily safer. Use dark-sky friendly outdoor lighting and turn it off in the evenings, and use motion sensors for security lights so that they switch off after a set period of time. The International Dark Sky Association has some great resources and can take you through the steps to improve your outdoor lighting.

